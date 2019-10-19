LISTEN | Joey Montagna Believes That Dan Hannebery Can Get Back To His Best In 2020

Leigh Montagna is confident that his former side can climb up the ladder next season, with a host of new recruits and returning players leading the way.

The Saints picked up no less than five established players in this year’s trade period, including star wingman Brad Hill from the Dockers.

Montagna is also confident that 2020 is the year that Dan Hannebery makes his move from Sydney worth it for his new club.

