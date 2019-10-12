LISTEN | Joey Montagna Is A Fan Of Fremantle Playing Hardball In The Brad Hill Talks

Leigh Montagna believes that Fremantle has handled the Brad Hill negations perfectly, and that they should continue to play hardball with St Kilda.

Fremantle reportedly knocked back St Kilda’s offer of Pick 6 and a future second-rounder for their contracted star.

Montagna said that he is a big fan of the way Fremantle have dealt with his former club.

“It’s up to St Kilda to get the deal done. If I’m Fremantle, I would play hardball because what’s the worst case scenario? They have Brad Hill playing on the wing next season.”

LISTEN HERE

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!