LISTEN | Joey Montagna Names Geelong’s One Weakness

St Kilda legend Joey Montagna has named the one weakness that Geelong will need to “work through” in their pursuit for the flag.

On the back of another poor performance from Rhys Stanley, Joey said that the Cats may need another plan when coming up against other star ruckmen such as Brodie Grundy and Shane Mumford.

Last night the Cats decided with Mark Blicavs who “turned the game” according to Joey.

However, come September the former steeplechaser may be occupied playing on a star key forward.

"They don't have many weaknesses the Cats."

"But the one weakness still is their ruck stocks."

“They made that move because Reilly O’Brien was dominating Rhys Stanley for the first quarter and a half,”

“In the end, the Cats made a bold move.”

“They took Blicavs out of fullback and put him in the ruck and he turned the game.”