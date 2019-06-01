LISTEN | Joey Montagna Says There Are Several Melbourne Players Who Aren't Up To AFL Standard

Joey Montagna was strong in his review of Melbourne's performance so far this year, saying that he "couldn't be more disappointed".

After watching them live against GWS on Sunday, the former St Kilda champion questioned whether a number of players are up to AFL standard.

"Not only are they carrying a number of players who I think aren't cutting the mustard at the moment at AFL level," Joey said on Dead Set Legends.

"Their best players are down on confidence."

"(Angus) Brayshaw, (Clayton) Oliver, Tom McDonald and some of their best players are just down on confidence."

"I can't see how Melbourne beat Adelaide."

Joey went onto to speak about how Melbourne could fix their forward entry problems.

