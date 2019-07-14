LISTEN | Jordan De Goey Didn’t Recognise Wayne Carey

On the Saturday Rub yesterday, Billy Brownless quizzed Wayne Carey on his flight over to Perth, on which Jordan De Goey apparently didn’t know who Carey was.



Billy said that De Goey asked what Duck was flying to Perth for, completely blanking that he was speaking to the 272-game superstar.

Duck was quick to deny that this was the case, but Billy was very confident in his source.

