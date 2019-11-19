LISTEN | Jordan De Goey Explains To Eddie McGuire Why He’s Competing In A Dirt Bike Race

Collingwood star Jordan de Goey has fronted his president Eddie McGuire to explain why he’s competing in a dirt bike race at the AUS-X Open on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“Yeah, sorry to let you know Ed, but I will be participating in a race,” De Goey said.

“It’s only on a mini-bike which is alright, so I think that’s the main thing… I grew up doing it (riding bikes) as a kid, so I’ve done it since I was about four years old.

“So when the offer came in it was one of them ones I couldn’t really resist so it should be a bit of fun.”

De Goey is racing at the AUS-X Open against Richmond’s Jack Riewoldt as well as 2019 Bathurst winner Scott McLaughin, Supercars driver Michael Caruso and TV personalities like Kate Peck and Matt Wilson.

The event is on at Marvel Stadium on November 30, and you can get tickets here.

De Goey also discussed his off-season dinner with Ed and Dustin Martin, his hamstring and more.

