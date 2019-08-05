LISTEN | Jordan De Goey Gives An Update On His Injury Recovery

Collingwood superstar Jordan De Goey has given an update on his recovery from a hamstring injury on the Hot breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

De Goey strained his hammy late in the round 19 loss to Richmond, and missed Sunday’s win over Gold Coast at the MCG.

The Pies are hopeful he can get back in time to make an impact in finals, with an ever-lengthening injury list now seeing Mason Cox ruled out for the season as well.

De Goey also spoke about Collingwood’s charity work, his role in the forward line and his rugby union background.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!