LISTEN | Juddy Roasts The Entire Friday Huddle Team

Chris Judd joined the Rush Hour this afternoon and shed some light on his fellow Friday Huddle panelists.

After copping a bit of stick from Nathan Brown, Juddy diverted the attention away from himself and sprayed each member of the Friday Huddle.

Damo, Browny, Darce & Howie all copped a serve.

"Damo - he's wanting a bit more air time... We know he's driving the muscle Carlow which is a concern," he said.

"Nath's got his issues obviously with over eating & finasteride and various other issues.

"Duke's quietly smug JB, he's started this chemist show, hates the antivaxxer's, always trying to step on the Doc's turf... he's an issue.

"Howie's just drunk on power. Portrays himself as the people's champ, but he's got money sickness and he's very greedy.

"Other than me there's problems with everyone."