LISTEN | Leigh Montagna and Jay Clark Discuss Carlton’s List And Their Next Few Years

On Dead Set Legends this morning, Leigh Montagna and Jay Clark discussed the future of Carlton’s list, with list manager Steven Silvagni reportedly a chance to leave the club after this month’s National Draft.

Montagna said that Silvagni has done a good job and believes that Carlton are in a position to make a jump in the next three years.

“I think now this Blues side, there’s no excuses over the next three years to not improve and do what the Brisbane Lions have done.”

