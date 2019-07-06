LISTEN | Leigh Montagna Says Collingwood Has Been Out Of Form Since Round 8 And May Have Been Figured Out

Reviewing last night’s game on the Dead Set Legends this morning, Leigh Montagna said that it appears Collingwood may have been figured out over the past couple of months.

After a second consecutive loss and a tricky three weeks coming up, there’s growing talk that the Magpies could soon slip out of the top four.

Montagna believes their troubles track back further than the last two weeks though, highlighting the Round 8 win over Carlton as a starting point.

“If you go back to Round 8 when Collingwood played Carlton, Carlton were obviously really struggling, [Collingwood] were down by 10 points with five minutes to and they got away with it.”

Listen to Montagna’s assessment of Collingwood here:

He believes that their game plan may have been figured out, with their movement from the backline being almost non-existent of the last few weeks.

“They seem to have been stifled with how they want to move the footy…They’re not getting any penetration from half back to half forward.”

“There’s a lot of holes in Collingwood’s game and I think slowly they’ve started to be found out.”

Montagna also stated that some individual brilliance from players like Jordon De Goey has papered over the cracks ever since that Carlton game.

“I think they’ve relied a little bit on individual talent to win them half of those games in the last six to eight weeks”

