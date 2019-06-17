LISTEN LIVE: 2019 Women's State Of Origin On Triple M This Friday

In 2018 another facet to the rivalry between NSW and Queensland was born in the form of the Women's State of Origin.

It was the first time a women's interstate rugby league game was played under the Origin banner as a standalone fixture and it produced a high-quality encounter in-front of just under 7,000 people at North Sydney Oval.

And in 2019 both sides are set to do it all again and this time you can listen to every minute live on Triple M as NSW look to defend their crown against a determined Queensland side.

Here are are the details ahead of Friday's encounter.

2019 Women's State of Origin Broadcast Schedule

Friday June 21

NSW Blues vs. QLD Maroons

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 7:40pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Renee Gartner and Anthony Maroon live from North Sydney Oval.

KICK-OFF 7:45pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney DAB, Triple M Brisbane, or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.