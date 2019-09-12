LISTEN LIVE: Finals Week 1 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking the opening week of finals footy around Australia - Thanks to our mates at Rheem.

2019 NRL FINALS WEEK 1 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App .

Friday September 13

Qualifying Final 2: Roosters vs. Rabbitohs

Live coverage from 6pm (AEST), K/O 7:50pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Bent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call LIVE from the SCG.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs, Gosford’s 2GO FM or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday September 14

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires LIVE from Melbourne.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Qualifying Final 1: Storm vs. Raiders

Coverage from 5pm (AEST), K/O 5:35pm (AEST): Join Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence and Dan Ginnane for the call live from AAMI Park in Melbourne.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Elimination Final 2: Sea Eagles vs. Sharks

Kick-off 7:50pm (AEST): Join your call team of Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon LIVE from Lottoland.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Bundaberg, Triple M Central West or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday September 15

12-4pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper, Ryan Girdler, Bill Harrigan, Dan Ginnane and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, Brisbane of 104.5 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Elimination Final 1: Eels vs. Broncos

K/O 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of with Ryan Girdler, Gorden Tallis, Bill Harrigan, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane LIVE from BankWest Stadium.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs, Gosford’s 2GO FM or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.