LISTEN LIVE: Finals Week 2 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking the second week of finals footy around Australia.

2019 NRL FINALS WEEK 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App .

Friday September 20

SEMI-FINAL 1: Rabbitohs vs. Sea Eagles

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST), K/O 7:50pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Bent Read and Dan Ginnane for the call LIVE from ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs, Gosford’s 2GO FM or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday September 21

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires LIVE from Melbourne.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

SEMI-FINAL 2: Storm vs. Eels

Coverage from 7pm (AEST), K/O 7:50pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence and Dan Ginnane for the call live from AAMI Park in Melbourne.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs, Gosford's 2GO or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday September 22

12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper, Nathan Brown and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.