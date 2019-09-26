LISTEN LIVE: Finals Week 3 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking the third week of finals footy around Australia - Thanks to our mates at Rheem Australia.

2019 NRL FINALS WEEK 3 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App .

Friday September 27

Preliminary Final 1: Raiders vs. Rabbitohs

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST), K/O 7:50pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Bent Read and Dan Ginnane for the call LIVE from GIO Stadium in Canberra.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs, Gosford’s 2GO FM or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday September 28

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Preliminary Final 2: Roosters vs. Storm

Coverage from 6pm (AEST), K/O 7:50pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence and Dan Ginnane for the call live from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

LISTEN LIVE: Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs, Gosford's 2GO or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday September 29

12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.