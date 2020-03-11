LISTEN LIVE: Round 1 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

At the M’s we live and breathe NRL, just like our fans. We’re passionate about the game and bringing our listeners all the action – on and off the field.

2020 NRL ROUND 1 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday March 12

Eels vs. Bulldogs

Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Wendell Sailor, Mark Geyer, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Friday March 13

Raiders vs. Titans

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Kick-off 8:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis and Ben Dobbin.

Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Carins, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay & Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday March 14

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence, Tony Squires & special guest Mitch Moses.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Knights vs. Warriors

Kick-off 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Ryan Girdler and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Carins, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday March 15

NEW START TIME: 1pm-4pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sea Eagles vs. Storm

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Carins, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.