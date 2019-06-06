LISTEN LIVE: Round 13 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

At the M’s we live and breathe NRL, just like our fans. We’re passionate about the game and bringing our listeners all the action – on and off the field.

Take a look at the games we're calling this weekend and here is our Triple M NRL team: Peter Sterling, Mark Geyer, Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Wade Graham, Bill Harrigan, Adam MacDougall, Ben Hannant, Paul Kent, Renee Gartner, Ben Dobbin, James Hooper, Brent Read, Tony Squires, Mark 'Spudd' Carroll, Dan Ginnane, and Anthony Maroon.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App .

2019 NRL ROUND 13 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday June 7

Rabbitohs vs. Knights

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane for the call.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday June 8

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Warriors vs. Storm

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday June 9

12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M or via the Triple M App.

FROM 2PM: Broncos vs. Titans

Join your call team of Ben Hannant and Ben Dobbin live from Suncorp Stadium.

Listen live in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M, regional QLD & NSW stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

FROM 4PM: Panthers vs. Roosters

Triple M NRL Primetime with Ryan Girdler, Gorden Tallis, Bill Harrigan, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.

Kickoff 4:05pm: Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Monday June 10

Dragons vs. Bulldogs

Live from 3pm: Triple M NRL Monday Footy with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon

Kickoff 4pm: Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.