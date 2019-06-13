LISTEN LIVE: Round 14 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

At the M’s we live and breathe NRL, just like our fans. We’re passionate about the game and bringing our listeners all the action – on and off the field.

Take a look at the games we're calling this weekend and here is our Triple M NRL team: Peter Sterling, Mark Geyer, Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Wade Graham, Bill Harrigan, Adam MacDougall, Ben Hannant, Paul Kent, Renee Gartner, Ben Dobbin, James Hooper, Brent Read, Tony Squires, Mark 'Spudd' Carroll, Dan Ginnane, and Anthony Maroon.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App .

2019 NRL ROUND 14 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday June 13

Raiders vs. Sharks

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon for Triple M NRL Primetime.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Friday June 14

Titans vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane for the call.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Super Saturday June 15

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Storm vs. Knights

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Rabbitohs vs. Panthers

Kickoff 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Anthony Maroon, Josh Reynolds and Wendell Sailor.



Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Eels vs. Broncos

Kickoff 7:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ben Dobbin and Mark Carroll.

Listen live in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M, regional QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday June 16

12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M or via the Triple M App.

Roosters vs. Bulldogs

Triple M NRL Primetime with Ryan Girdler, Gorden Tallis, Bill Harrigan, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.

Kickoff 4:05pm: Listen live in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M, or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

**NOTE** For our Sydney audience this game is only being broadcasted on the Triple M NRL App.