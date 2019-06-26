LISTEN LIVE: Round 15 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

At the M’s we live and breathe NRL, just like our fans. We’re passionate about the game and bringing our listeners all the action – on and off the field.

Take a look at the games we're calling this weekend and here is our Triple M NRL team: Peter Sterling, Mark Geyer, Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Wade Graham, Bill Harrigan, Adam MacDougall, Ben Hannant, Paul Kent, Renee Gartner, Ben Dobbin, James Hooper, Brent Read, Tony Squires, Mark 'Spudd' Carroll, Dan Ginnane, and Anthony Maroon.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App .

2019 NRL ROUND 15 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday June 28

Dragons vs. Cowboys

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler and Dan Ginnane for the call.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday June 29

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Titans vs. Sea Eagles

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, Brisbane's 104.5 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Knights vs. Broncos

Kickoff 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Anthony Maroon and Wendell Sailor.



Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, Brisbane's 104.5 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday June 30

12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M or via the Triple M App.

Bulldogs vs. Sharks

Triple M NRL Primetime with Ryan Girdler, Bill Harrigan, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.

Kickoff 4:05pm: Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, Brisbane's 104.5 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.