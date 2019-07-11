LISTEN LIVE: Round 17 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

At the M’s we live and breathe NRL, just like our fans. We’re passionate about the game and bringing our listeners all the action – on and off the field.

Take a look at the games we're calling this weekend and here is our Triple M NRL team: Peter Sterling, Mark Geyer, Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Wade Graham, Bill Harrigan, Adam MacDougall, Ben Hannant, Paul Kent, Renee Gartner, Ben Dobbin, James Hooper, Brent Read, Tony Squires, Mark 'Spudd' Carroll, Dan Ginnane, and Anthony Maroon.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App .

2019 NRL ROUND 17 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday July 12

Panthers vs. Titans

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Josh Reynolds and Dan Ginnane for the call.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday July 13

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires LIVE from ANZ Stadium

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Rabbitohs vs. Sea Eagles

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, Brisbane's 104.5 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Broncos vs. Warriors

Kickoff 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ben Dobbin and Ben Hannant



Listen live in Brisbane's 104.5 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday July 14

12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon LIVE from BankWest Stadium.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M from 12pm-1pm and then ONLY on the Triple M NRL App.

Tigers vs. Eels

Triple M NRL Primetime with Ryan Girdler, Gorden Tallis, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.

Kickoff 4:05pm: Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, Brisbane's 104.5 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Dragons vs. Raiders

Kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.