LISTEN LIVE: Round 25 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2019 NRL ROUND 25 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday September 5

Rabbitohs vs. Roosters

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Wendell Sailor, Mark Geyer and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST)

Friday September 6

Eels vs. Sea Eagles

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Dan Ginnane for the call.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday September 7

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Raiders vs. Warriors

Kick-off 3pm: Join Anthony Maroon and Wendell Sailor for the call.

Listen live in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M, regional QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Bulldogs vs. Broncos

Kick-off 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday September 8

12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Panthers vs. Knights

Triple M NRL Primetime with Ryan Girdler, Gorden Tallis, Bill Harrigan, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.

Kickoff 4:05pm