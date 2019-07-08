LISTEN LIVE State Of Origin III On-Air Broadcast Schedule

TRIPLE M ROCKS ORIGIN

8 hours ago

Article heading image for LISTEN LIVE State Of Origin III On-Air Broadcast Schedule

 

2019 STATE OF ORIGIN III

Wednesday July 10

NSW vs. QLD

From 6pm (AEST): Triple M Sydney and right around the country via the Triple M NRL App for The Rush Hour with MG.

From 7pm (AEST): Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Harbour, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M The Border, Triple M Bendigo, Triple M Goulburn Valley, Triple M Sunraysia, Gold Coast’s Gold FM and Gosford’s 2GO FM.

Kickoff 8pm (AEST) with your call team; Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App
Listen Live!
