LISTEN LIVE: Triple M NRL's Broadcast Schedule This Weekend

Live footy might've come to a holt but here at Triple M the wheels keep on turning.

This Saturday, Triple M will be bringing you 7-hours of sports coverage to help you get through lockdown amid the current pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know

SATURDAY MARCH 28

10am - 12pm(AEDT) | Dead Set Legends (Sydney) with Wendell Sailor, Jude Bolton & Gus Worland.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

12pm - 3pm(AEDT) | Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin

A special Saturday edition of the (Sunday)Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper & Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

3pm - 5pm (AEDT) | 2019 State of Origin: Game III Full Game Replay

Re-live some of the greatest rugby league games ever played, kicking off with Triple M's call of the 2019 Origin decider. Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane for the call in its entirety.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

HOW TO LISTEN TO TRIPLE M FOOTY

No matter where you might be in isolation around the country or if your local radio station isn't taking Triple M's NRL coverage, here's how you can listen to every moment of in just four easy steps.

STEP 1 - DOWNLOAD THE TRIPLE M NRL APP!

Head the to App or Google play story and search "Triple M NRL" and download our FREE app!

STEP 2 - PICKING THE RIGHT STATION

If your local station isn't taking any of our NRL coverage during the suspended season, all you need to do is click the Triple M logo in the top right corner of your screen.

STEP 3 - PICK TRIPLE M SYDNEY

On the next screen, look for Triple M Sydney, and select it as your station.

STEP 4 - ENJOY THE COVERAGE!

The bottom orange section should read LIVE: Triple M 104.9 Sydney and now you will be able to enjoy the Triple M's NRL coverage all the time.