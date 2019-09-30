LISTEN LIVE: Triple M NRL's Mammoth 11-Hour Grand Final Broadcast

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking the 2019 NRL Grand Final around Australia - Thanks to our mates at McDonalds.

2019 NRL GRAND FINAL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App .

Saturday October 5

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, in Brisbane on 104.5 Triple M regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday October 6

2019 NRL Grand Final: Sydney Roosters vs. Canberra Raiders

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

3pm-6pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Grand Final Special with Mark Geyer, Nathan Brown, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

From 6pm (AEDT): The 2019 NRL Grand Final Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane for the call live from ANZ Stadium.

LISTEN LIVE:

FROM 12pm (AEDT): Triple M Sydney (104.9), Triple M Brisbane (104.5), Triple M Bundy (93.1), Triple M Fraser Coast (103.5), Triple M Darling Downs (864), Triple M Coffs Coast (106.3), Triple M Riverina MIA (963), Triple M Central West (105.1), Triple M Riverina (1152), Triple M Mid North Coast & or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

FROM 6pm (AEDT): Triple M Cairns (99.5), Triple M Central Queensland (101.5), Triple M Townsville (102.3), Triple M Mackay (98.7), Triple M Newcastle (102.9), Gold Coast's 92.5 Gold FM, Gosford's 2GO FM (107.7)

FROM 7pm (AEST): Triple M Melbourne (105.1), Triple M Adelaide (104.7), Triple M The Border (105.7), Triple M Bendigo (93.5), Triple M Sunraysia (97.9), Triple M Goulburn Valley (95.3)