LISTEN LIVE: Triple M NRL's Round 2 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Triple M Rocks The Footy thanks to our mates at Rheem Australia.

2020 NRL ROUND 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday March 19

Bulldogs vs. Cowboys

Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Wendell Sailor, Mark Geyer, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Friday March 20

Dragons vs. Panthers

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Broncos vs. Rabbitohs

Kick-off 8:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ben Hannant and Ben Dobbin.

Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday March 21

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence, Tony Squires & special guest Mark Geyer.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Warriors vs. Raiders

Kick-off 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Ryan Girdler and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday March 22

NEW START TIME: 1pm-4pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Tigers vs. Knights

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live onTriple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville Triple M Mackay or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

