LISTEN LIVE: Triple M NRL's Round 5 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Take a look at the games we're calling this weekend and here is our Triple M NRL team: Peter Sterling, Mark Geyer, Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence, Mitch Moses, Wade Graham, Adam MacDougall, Damien Cook, Ben Hannant, Paul Kent, Kevvie Walters, Jai Arrow, Ben Dobbin, James Hooper, Brent Read, Tony Squires, Nathan Brown, Bryan Fletcher, Dan Ginnane, and Anthony Maroon.

2020 NRL ROUND 5 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday June 11

Sea Eagles vs. Broncos

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Wendell Sailor, Mark Geyer & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST)

Friday June 12

Warriors vs. Cowboys

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M stations or via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday June 13

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Emma Lawrence & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M stations or via the Triple M NRL App.

Rabbitohs vs. Titans

Kick-off 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Ryan Girdler and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M stations or via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday June 14

NEW START TIME: 1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M stations or via the Triple M NRL App.

Bulldogs vs. Roosters

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M stations or via the Triple M NRL App.

Dragons vs. Sharks

Kick-off 6:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Kevvie Walters & Ben Dobbin.

Listen live on Triple M stations or via the Triple M NRL App.

