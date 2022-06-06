LISTEN LIVE | Triple M NRL's State Of Origin 1 On-Air Broadcast Schedule
Getty Images
Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every minute of every Origin encounter beginning this Wednesday night!
Catch all the action on your radio or stream the Triple M call on your phone via the LiSTNR App!
2021 STATE OF ORIGIN GAME I
Wednesday June 8
NSW Blues vs. QLD Maroons - Accor Stadium, Sydney
LIVE COVERAGE FROM 6PM (AEST), KICKOFF 8:10pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Gold Coast & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR App: Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth.
CALL TEAM: Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.