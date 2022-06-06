LISTEN LIVE | Triple M NRL's State Of Origin 1 On-Air Broadcast Schedule

TRIPLE M ROCKS ORIGIN

Article heading image for LISTEN LIVE | Triple M NRL's State Of Origin 1 On-Air Broadcast Schedule

Getty Images

Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every minute of every Origin encounter beginning this Wednesday night! 

Catch all the action on your radio or stream the Triple M call on your phone via the LiSTNR App!

2021 STATE OF ORIGIN GAME I

Wednesday June 8

NSW Blues vs. QLD Maroons - Accor Stadium, Sydney

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 6PM (AEST), KICKOFF 8:10pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Gold Coast & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR AppTriple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth. 

CALL TEAM: Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia via the LiSTNR App!

10 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs