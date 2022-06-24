LISTEN LIVE | Triple M NRL's State Of Origin II On-Air Broadcast Schedule

Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every minute of every Origin encounter!

Catch all the action on your radio or stream the Triple M call on your phone via the LiSTNR App!

2021 STATE OF ORIGIN GAME II

Wednesday June 26

NSW Blues vs. QLD Maroons - Optus Stadium, Perth

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 6PM (AEST), KICKOFF 8:10pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Gold Coast & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR App: Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth.

CALL TEAM: Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Wally Lewis, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.