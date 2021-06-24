LISTEN LIVE | Triple M NRL's State Of Origin Weekend On-Air Schedule

2021 STATE OF ORIGIN WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday June 25

Women's State of Origin: QLD vs. NSW

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence, Anthony Maroon & Adam Jackson for the call.

Kickoff 7:45pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday June 26

SPECIAL TIME OF 12pm-2pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday June 27

SPECIAL TIME 1pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

State Of Origin Game II: QLD Maroons vs. NSW Blues - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 6PM (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR App: Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST) with your call team Mark Geyer, Wally Lewis, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.