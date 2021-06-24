LISTEN LIVE | Triple M NRL's State Of Origin Weekend On-Air Schedule

TRIPLE M ROCKS ORIGIN

Article heading image for LISTEN LIVE | Triple M NRL's State Of Origin Weekend On-Air Schedule

2021 STATE OF ORIGIN WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday June 25

Women's State of Origin: QLD vs. NSW

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence, Anthony Maroon & Adam Jackson for the call. 

Kickoff 7:45pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Saturday June 26

SPECIAL TIME OF 12pm-2pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read & Tony Squires. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Sunday June 27

SPECIAL TIME 1pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

State Of Origin Game II: QLD Maroons vs. NSW Blues - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 6PM (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR AppTriple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth. 

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST) with your call team Mark Geyer, Wally Lewis, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!

24 June 2021

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs