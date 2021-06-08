LISTEN LIVE: Triple M's State Of Origin 1 On-Air Broadcast Schedule
Getty Images
Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every minute of every Origin encounter beginning this Wednesday night!
Catch all the action on your radio or stream the Triple M call on your phone via the LiSTNR App!
2021 STATE OF ORIGIN GAME I
Wednesday June 9
QLD Maroons vs. NSW Blues - QLD Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
LIVE COVERAGE FROM 7PM (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR App: Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth.
CALL TEAM: Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.