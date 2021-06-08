LISTEN LIVE: Triple M's State Of Origin 1 On-Air Broadcast Schedule

Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every minute of every Origin encounter beginning this Wednesday night! 

Catch all the action on your radio or stream the Triple M call on your phone via the LiSTNR App!

2021 STATE OF ORIGIN GAME I

Wednesday June 9

QLD Maroons vs. NSW Blues - QLD Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 7PM (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR AppTriple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth. 

CALL TEAM: Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia via the LiSTNR App!

8 June 2021

