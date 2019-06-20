LISTEN LIVE: Triple M's State Of Origin 2 On-Air Broadcast Schedule

For the first time ever State of Origin series heads west as NSW and Queensland renew their storied rivalry in Perth.

Optus Stadium will play host to a potential series deciding game, with the Maroons looking to make it 2-0 after their four point victory in Game I.

In their way will be a determined Blues side looking to level the series and take the deciding game back to Sydney.

Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every minute of every Origin encounter which begins this Friday as for the first time ever the Women's State of Origin will be broadcast live and loud on Triple M!

2019 Women's State of Origin

Friday June 21

NSW Blues vs. QLD Maroons

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 7:40pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Renee Gartner and Anthony Maroon live from North Sydney Oval.

KICK-OFF 7:45pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney DAB, Triple M Brisbane, or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

2019 STATE OF ORIGIN II

Saturday June 22

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M Saturday NRL with Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires.

Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M, regional NSW and QLD stations or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App . Sunday June 23 12-3pm (AEST): Triple M Sunday NRL with special guest Bryan Fletcher, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon. Listen live in Sydney on 104.9 Triple M or via the Triple M NRL App.

NSW BLUES vs. QLD MAROONS

From 6pm (AEST): Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Harbour, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Gold Coast’s Gold FM and Gosford’s 2GO FM and right around the country via the Triple M NRL App.

From 7pm (AEST): Triple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide, Triple M Bendigo, Triple M Sunraysia, Triple M The Border and Triple M Goulburn Valley

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST) with your call team; Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.