Speaking on the Dead Set Legends this morning, 200-gamer Luke Breust said that Daniel Howe shouldn’t change the way he plays after he was caught up in an incident with Scott Pendlebury last night.

Breust was also full of praise for Howe’s recent form, having performed two big tagging roles for the Hawks over the past fortnight.

