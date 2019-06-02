LISTEN | Luke Hodge Believes Sam Mitchell Will Definitely Be A Senior Coach One Day

Brisbane veteran Luke Hodge joined the Sunday Rub and told the boys that his former teammate Sam Mitchell is a senior coach in waiting.

Hodge says that Mitchell is an exceptional communicator and is the best football brain he has played with.

"Without a doubt he'll someday be a head coach."

"How he thinks about football, how he can explain stuff to players, he's as good as i've played with at understanding and explaining situations.

With regard to whether he'd be a good fit for North Melbourne, Hodge isn't sure Mitchell will want to take a senior role just yet.

"With that - I guess it's up to Sam."

"Sam's a pretty smart person and he'll make the right decision on his behalf.

"Speaking to him in the past he wants get as much knowledge as he can before he puts his hat in the ring."