LISTEN | Lynden Dunn Provides An Update On A Number Of Injured Pies

Collingwood defender Lynden Dunn has provided an update on a number of his team mates who are also on the sidelines.

Dunn joined the Saturday Rub and revealed the likely return dates of Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore, James Aish & Daniel Wells.

LISTEN HERE:

With a number these guys anticipated to return in the coming weeks, the Pies will be closing in on a full strength side ahead of the finals.

