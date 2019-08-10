LISTEN | Lynden Dunn Provides An Update On A Number Of Injured Pies

De Goey, Wells, Moore.

3 hours ago

Article heading image for LISTEN | Lynden Dunn Provides An Update On A Number Of Injured Pies

AAP

Collingwood defender Lynden Dunn has provided an update on a number of his team mates who are also on the sidelines. 

Dunn joined the Saturday Rub and revealed the likely return dates of Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore, James Aish & Daniel Wells. 

LISTEN HERE: 

With a number these guys anticipated to return in the coming weeks, the Pies will be closing in on a full strength side ahead of the finals. 

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs