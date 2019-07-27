LISTEN | Mabior Chol Explains The Hilarious Prank He Played On Sydney Stack

Mabior Chol's good stretch of on-field form has clearly translated well off the field.

Speaking on The Saturday Rub, Chol told the boys about a hilarious prank he played on fellow first-year Tiger Sydney Stack.

The athletic big man pretended to be Herald Sun journalist Jon Ralph in a series of text messages to stitch up his team mate.

"When he arrived I don't think he had my number," Chol said.

"I decided to give him a bit of a prank and pretended to be Jon Ralph from the Herald Sun."

Chol also spoke about the current Richmond ruck situation and why Shaun Grigg gave him the nickname 'two phones'.

