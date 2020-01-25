LISTEN | Marcus Stoinis On His Career Aspirations

On the Hot Breakfast

Speaking to Eddie and Darce on the Hot Breakfast yesterday, Marcus Stoinis outlined that it is still very much his goal to play for the Australian Test side in the coming years.

With the big hitter in incredible form, he was asked if his goal is centred around being a Twenty20 star across the BBL and IPL or whether he still aspires to wear the Baggy Green.

"I love my Twenty20, I’m enjoying it a lot, but I think it’s time to look to that format (Test cricket)."

Stoinis outlined that he is focussing on winning the Big Bash this year with the Stars, but that he then wants to focus on making his push for the Test side.

Marcus Stoinis
BBL
Australian Test Team
