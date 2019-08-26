LISTEN | Mark Ricciuto Addresses His Comments About Crows Fans & The Upcoming Club Review

Mark Ricciuto has apologised to Crows fans for his strong comments about supporters on Roo and Ditts.

LISTEN HERE:

The comments came after the Crows failed to make finals for the second year in a row and Ricciuto has backtracked on his comments about supporters.

“That didn’t come out right, and I wanna fix that up right now, look I respect and love the Adelaide football club supporters, always have always will,” Ricciuto said on Roo and Ditts.

“I’m friends with a lot of them, travelled with a lot of them, played with a lot of them, and that didn’t come out right, absolutely they’re entitled to their opinion and there opinion is respected”

However, Ricciuto maintained his stance on the club undergoing a thorough review process.

“The review of the football department and the club, means that everyone is reviewed, whether that’s me or Chappy or the boots studier or the fitness coach, absolutely everyone you have to have a look at to make sure you’ve got the right footy department everyone is important,” he says.

“There’s no cheap words, I said in there if anyones gotta go whether that’s me or Pykey or Brett Burton or the captain whatever, whoever has to go has to go, the club is more important than the individual…I’m certainly not going to stand in the way, if I’m the problem and I’m sure if Pykey knew he was the problem he’d be gone as well, no ones worried about that, they want the best for the footy club.”

