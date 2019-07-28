LISTEN | Mark Ricciuto Answers The Big Questions Regarding The Crows

Adelaide board member Mark Ricciuto answered all the big questions surrounding the Crows form slump over the past few weeks.

Ricciuto touched on whether Don Pyke has lost the support of the playing group, the on-field areas the Crows have been disappointing in and their controversial omission of senior players in recent weeks.

Roo also revealed he spoke with the leadership group after their embarrassing 57 point loss in the Showdown asking what was going wrong on the field.