LISTEN | Mark Ricciuto Has Had A Red-Hot Crack At The Crows

Former Adelaide Crows champion and current club board member, Mark Ricciuto, appeared on Triple M Adelaide today, and didn't hold back when speaking about his beloved club.

The Crows went down to the inform Bulldogs today by 34 points after being blown out of the water from the opening bounce.

Ricciuto wasn't impressed with the players' efforts, citing a lack of effort as the key issue.

‘It was just another poor performance, wasn’t it really. And it wasn’t surprising either to be honest because they just seem like they’ve been flat and dispirited for a while.’

Ricciuto went on to speak about the issues the club have faced since the 2017 Grand Final, stating that the whole club from top to bottom needs to be reshuffled.

Listen to the full chat below.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!