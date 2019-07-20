LISTEN | Mark Ricciuto's Brutally Honest Assessment Of Adelaide's Loss To Essendon

Former Crows champion Mark Ricciuto was brutally honest in his assessment of the Crows second-half collapse against Essendon last night.

Speaking on Triple M Footy, Roo labelled the performance as "unacceptable" and predicted that the fans will 'call for blood' in selection.

LISTEN:

"Just another terrible second half," Roo said.

"12 of the last 15 goals (conceded) is just unacceptable."

"They (the fans) will be calling for blood there's no doubt about it."

"They need to have a look at the blokes who aren't getting the job done in those second halves and make some changes."