LISTEN | Marvel Stadium CEO Addresses Security Issues

The CEO of Marvel Stadium, Michael Green, has spoken about the recent increase in discussion around security and safety in the AFL.

The CEO highlighted that the security at the stadium hasn’t been increased.

“I can tell you categorically that with our security and policing, there’s been no requests or directives for us to increase it, nor have we, at AFL matches this year.”

He did explain though that they have increased the amount of aisle patrolling they are doing, which has been noticed by fans and media alike.

“What we have done over the last couple of weeks is increase the aisle patrolling that we’re doing.

“Our motive for doing that, funnily enough, was for patrons to actually feel safe and secure in the environment at the football."

“Clearly our intent was not for [the fans] to feel intimidated.

“What we’re trying to do is curb the use of foul language and of course vilification.”

