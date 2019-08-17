LISTEN | Max Gawn Addresses Melbourne's Woeful 2019 Season

On the back of another disappointing loss, Max Gawn joined the Saturday Rub to address what has been a horror season for the Melbourne football club.

The 2018 All Australian ruckman gave his opinion on what has cause the Demons' rapid fall down the ladder and updated the boys on his sore hamstring.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

"There's a lot of things to work on," Gawn said.

"A lot has changed."

"Last year I found that our contest and our contested ball got us out of games and got us out of sticky situations."

"Offensively we haven't been able to score."