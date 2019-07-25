LISTEN | Merv Hughes Explains His Ashes XI

Former Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes joined the Rush Hour this afternoon and shared his Ashes XI with the boys.

Hughes included some left-field selections in his side including the shock addition of veteran seamer Peter Siddle.

The former national selector also tentatively picked batsmen Usman Khawaja and Travis Head in his side, but believes they deserve first crack as 'incumbents'.

LISTEN TO MERV EXPLAIN HIS SELECTIONS HERE:

Follow Triple M Cricket on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter for all the best cricket content during the Ashes!