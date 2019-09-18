LISTEN | MG's Brutal Takedown Of The Broncos Players Caught At The Pokies

MG has delivered a scathing takedown of the Brisbane Broncos players who were reportedly playing the pokies in a Sydney pub the night before their 58-0 loss to the Eels.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG just hours after the news broke on Tuesday, MG slammed not just the players' behaviour, but the club's "feeble" statement.

"When you're more worried about getting a feature than winning a game against Parra... That tells me there's something amiss at the Broncos," MG said.

So what happens next? With no more games to play this season, it's not as simple as benching the players involved.

According to MG, there's also the issue of whether or not this is an indication that Anthony Seibold has lost the dressing room.

