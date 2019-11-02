LISTEN | Mitch Creeks Speaks About The Time He Trained With An AFL Club

Joining Dead Set Legends earlier today, NBL star Mitch Creek opened up on the month he spent training with Essendon back in 2014.

Creek explained that as much as he loves footy (and his Bombers!), basketball was always the sport for him, meaning he didn’t entertain any potential offers that came about regarding a code swap.

