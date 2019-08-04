LISTEN | Nat Fyfe On The Evolution Of Ross Lyon’s Coaching Style

Fremantle captain Nathan Fyfe joined the Sunday Rub today and spoke about the ways in which Ross Lyon has changed his demeanour when it comes to coaching.

Fyfe highlighted that Lyon has become more of a ‘father figure’ to the playing group over the years and that a lot of the talk around their coach is laughed about internally.

“I’ve seen him evolve into more of a father figure for a lot of the players.



"He was a bit of a lunatic in the early days with his hard edge and accountability and really ripping shreds off anyone he could get hold of.”

Fyfe also spoke about his captaincy, how he's changed the way he plays to less of a ‘Box Office’ style and much more.



