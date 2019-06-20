LISTEN | Nathan Brown Addresses Why Skill Levels Are Declining

Triple M Footy's Nathan Brown joined the Rush Hour on Wednesday and explained why he thinks skill level is declining at a rapid rate.

The 2 x All-Australian believes the training behaviours of the recent draftees are to blame for the increasing number of skill errors.

He also believes that poor decision making is equally to blame for the drop in standard.

LISTEN HERE:

"I've never seen the skill level as bad as what it is in (the) AFL currently," Brown said.

"It's mostly the younger generation coming through, there are so many young players playing at the moment and I don't think their skill level is up to where it was 10 years ago."

"I genuinely believe that it's because they have system based game plans right now.

"Everything is about defence at the moment.

"I think they train defensively first, rather than offensively - it's always easier to train defence and be a defensive player.

"I don't think they're kicking the ball enough at training or having to make the decisions."