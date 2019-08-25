LISTEN | Neil Balme Speaks About Trent Cotchin’s Hamstring Issues

Richmond GM of Football, Neil Balme, joined the Sunday Rub today, providing an update on Trent Cotchin’s hamstring.

Cotchin has suffered from hamstring issues throughout the season, with three seperate incidents occurring.

Balme said that Cotchin is still at risk of re-injuring his hamstring but they can’t afford to leave him out of the side for too long.

“If you were making sure there was no chance of him doing his hammy, you wouldn’t play him until next year in a sense.”

