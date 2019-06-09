LISTEN | Nic Naitanui Could Be Back In A Matter Of Weeks

We could see him right after their bye

2 hours ago

Article heading image for LISTEN | Nic Naitanui Could Be Back In A Matter Of Weeks

West Coast assistant Coach Matt Rosa today provided an update to the Sunday Rub boys on the imminent return of superstar ruckman, Nic Naitanui.

Rosa said that Naitanui, who has been out since round 17 last year, should be ready to go after the bye and may even put his hand up for the AFL side straight away.

As the Eagles’ stoppage and structure coach, Rosa works quite closely with Naitanui.

