LISTEN | Nicky Winmar Speaks About The Newly Unveiled Statue Of Him At Optus Stadium

Former St Kilda champion Nicky Winmar joined Triple M Footy shortly after the unveiling of his statue at Optus Stadium.

Winmar spoke openly about how humbled he was to be recognised in this manner.

He confessed that he was nervous and reluctant accept the statue, but was honoured at the same time.

LISTEN HERE:

Nicky went on to tell why it was important that the statue was erected in WA and relived what happened on that fateful day at Victoria Park in 1993.

He also touched on his close relationship with Dennis Cometti and friendship with Tony Lockett during their playing days.

Listen to the full interview with the great man below.