LISTEN | Our Call Of All Four Of Patrick Cripps’ Goals

Patrick Cripps played one of the all time great individual games against Brisbane today.

He had 38 touches, eight clearances, seven marks, five inside 50s and four absolutely massive second half goals.

Cripps would have been a certainty for the three Brownlow votes after his remarkable display to put Carlton on his own back after they trailed by as much as 37 points early in the game against the Lions.

